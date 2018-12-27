New gastropub Lizzie King's Parlor makes Park Slope debut

In need of some beer, wine and spirits? A new business has you covered. The fresh arrival to Park Slope, called Lizzie King's Parlor, is located at 75A Fifth Ave. (between Prospect and St Marks places).
It's named is based on the 1873 tale of Lizzie Lloyd King, who claimed to carry a drop of blood in a locket she wore. That blood was said to be from a man she murdered around the corner. The business aims to "honor the local," with signature cocktails made with liquor from New York distilleries. One to try is the Campbell Investigation, made with Greenhook Ginsmith Old Tom Gin, CBD extract, Lucid Dreaming Elixir, lime juice and elderflower liquor. (See the full beverage and food menus here.) It also serves a limited menu of snacks and small plates.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Lisa F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 24, wrote, "A cross between a fancy cocktail bar, a low-key neighborhood hangout spot and a great place for date night, Lizzie King's is a great addition to the neighborhood. It's got an older, vintage vibe due to the enormous old-fashioned mirror over the bar and other little touches like framed old newspapers and silhouettes."
Yelper Sara B. added, "Love this place! Great craft cocktails and fantastic food (get the burger)--the perfect place for a date or a gals night."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lizzie King's Parlor is open from noon-1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
