New George Washington Bar mixes cocktails and history in Flatiron district

A new classic cocktail bar has opened its doors inside the Freehand Hotel. Located at 23 Lexington Ave., Floor 2, in the Flatiron district, the fresh arrival is called The George Washington Bar.
Featuring dark mahogany and parquet floors, the bar offers "sophisticated cocktails with laid-back vibes," per its website, in the former Library Room of what was once the George Washington Hotel. Helmed by former Angel's Share bartender Ben Rojo, it specializes in cocktails themed around American history and mythology, as Grub Street reports.
Sip on the Fino Colada, made from Bacardi 4, fino sherry, pineapple water, coconut cream and lime bitters. Hungry? The George Washington Bar offers snacks like apricot-mustard-flavored salted pretzels and smoked chocolate mousse with vanilla mascarpone and lingonberry.
The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Molly T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 10, said, "A converted library, GW Bar feels sophisticated and distinguished while still maintaining a relatively relaxed atmosphere. And the drinks are something to behold."
Yelper Olivia L. added, "This place is small -- literally a room tucked inside the hotel. The bartenders are so talented and drinks worth the wait. I thoroughly enjoyed my two cocktails. One was refreshing and light, the other tasted like an exquisite matcha dessert."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The George Washington Bar is open from 5:30 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday, 2 p.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
