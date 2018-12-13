FOOD & DRINK

New German spot Queens Beerhouse debuts in Elmhurst

Photo: Queens Beerhouse/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some German fare? A new bierhalle has you covered. The newcomer to Elmhurst, called Queens Beerhouse, is located at 92-50 59th Ave.

The new spot offers classic German foods like an Oktoberfest pretzel served with beer cheese, sauerkraut balls served with a house sauce, an imported German sausage on a pretzel bun and more.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Queens Beerhouse has made a promising start.

Yukang C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7, wrote, "So many choices of beers! Lovely German sausage samplers (four different flavors.) Pizza with variety flavors. Happy Hours 5-8 p.m. daily discount."

Yelper Julian P. added, "Pretzel is amazing. I had the Queens burger, and it's one of the best I've ever had. The beer selection is one of best. Try the Warsteiner Dunkel."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Queens Beerhouse is open from noon-midnight Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Get bubble tea and more at FiDi's new Gong Cha
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
A café with more on the way: Judy's makes Sunset Park debut | Hoodline
Bushwick gets a new American fare restaurant: Benelux | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
4 charged in NJ high school wrestling hazing incident
Show More
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NYC firefighter killed in road rage attack laid to rest
Bronx man shot by police after allegedly pointing gun
More News