New German spot Queens Beerhouse debuts in Elmhurst

Looking to chow down on some German fare? A new bierhalle has you covered. The newcomer to Elmhurst, called Queens Beerhouse, is located at 92-50 59th Ave.
The new spot offers classic German foods like an Oktoberfest pretzel served with beer cheese, sauerkraut balls served with a house sauce, an imported German sausage on a pretzel bun and more.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Queens Beerhouse has made a promising start.
Yukang C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7, wrote, "So many choices of beers! Lovely German sausage samplers (four different flavors.) Pizza with variety flavors. Happy Hours 5-8 p.m. daily discount."
Yelper Julian P. added, "Pretzel is amazing. I had the Queens burger, and it's one of the best I've ever had. The beer selection is one of best. Try the Warsteiner Dunkel."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Queens Beerhouse is open from noon-midnight Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
