Food & Drink

Girl Scouts introduce new lemon-flavored cookies with inspiring messages baked in

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie just in time for the upcoming season.

The Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon-flavored cookie, not to be confused with the Lemonades cookie which are shortbread covered with lemon-flavored icing.

To make the Lemon-Ups more enjoyable, each cookie will have one of eight inspiring messages baked into them, including "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

The addition to the cookie lineup will be available for the 2020 season and will replace the Savannah Smiles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgirl scoutscookies
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
AccuWeather: Snow early, then cold clearing
Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire
18-year-old accused of stabbing stranger in CT parking lot
Gas station worker attacked, slashed in face in Queens
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Show More
Woman alleges assault by LI sheriff, files $1 million lawsuit
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
LI Breast cancer survivor receives rare fat transfer surgery after mastectomy
3 teens arrested, more sought in 14 newsstand robberies in NYC
Police searching for NYCHA employee wanted in shooting
More TOP STORIES News