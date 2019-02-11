FOOD & DRINK

New golf spot Five Iron Golf now open in The Financial District

By Hoodline
A new bar and golf spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Five Iron Golf, the new addition is located at 22 Stone St. in the Financial District.

The golf spot offers golfing and golf lessons, as well as a bar and kitchen for guests. There is also a golf simulator to help guests practice their game.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Ashley G. wrote, "This spot has the best indoor golf in the city! It has a cool atmosphere to hang out with friends and play a few rounds. There's amazing appetizers, tons of TVs and friendly staff ready to help. I couldn't recommend enough."

Head on over to check it out: Five Iron Golf is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
