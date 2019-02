New golf spot Five Iron Golf now open in The Financial District

A new bar and golf spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Five Iron Golf , the new addition is located at 22 Stone St. in the Financial District.The golf spot offers golfing and golf lessons, as well as a bar and kitchen for guests. There is also a golf simulator to help guests practice their game.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.Yelper Ashley G. wrote , "This spot has the best indoor golf in the city! It has a cool atmosphere to hang out with friends and play a few rounds. There's amazing appetizers, tons of TVs and friendly staff ready to help. I couldn't recommend enough."Head on over to check it out: Five Iron Golf is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.