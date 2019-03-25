New Greenwich Village bakery Posh Pop Bakeshop opens its oven doors

A new traditional American bakery, offering cake pops, pretzels and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 192 Bleecker St. in Greenwich Village, the new addition is called Posh Pop Bakeshop.
The gluten-free bakery serves cookie dough cake pops, chocolate birthday macarons, blueberry crumb brownies, peanut butter fudge cheesecake and more. It also has plenty of options for vegans, like its peanut butter fudge brownie. (View the full menu here.)
The new shop has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Mike C. approved, "Incredible baked goods that are all actually gluten free. I just tried the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, and it was incredible. Super moist chocolate cake, great peanut butter frosting, a perfect slice of cake. I also tried the Raspberry Lemon Tart, which was also unbelievably good and just the right amount of sweet."
And Matthew L. added, "They seem to be cooking these delectable goodies all day long. As the oven is in full view of everyone who walks in. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable and helps with everyone's needs. I went in to try one thing and ended up getting a few great items to take home. Check it out."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Posh Pop Bakeshop is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
