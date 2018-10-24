FOOD & DRINK

New halal eatery Atomic Wings debuts in Jamaica Hills

Photo: Atomic Wings/Yelp

A new halal food spot, offering chicken wings and burgers, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Atomic Wings, the fresh addition is located at 159-23 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Hills. It's the newest outpost from the well-established chain that has several locations in the city.

This made-to-order spot offers Buffalo and boneless wings that are both halal and organic. There are 11 different sauces to choose from, ranging from hot (like the "abusive" sauce) to mild (a lemon pepper sauce). Choose between waffle fries, straight-cut fries or sweet potato fries for your side. (View the whole menu here.)

Atomic Wings has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp.

Knicks F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sep. 13, wrote, "We had the lemon pepper, barbecue and Thai chili wings. Thai chili was my personal favorite, and the waffle fries were crispy with generous portion. Meter parking was easy to find in the front and friendly staff."

And Rafin R. wrote, "The wings and waffle fries were great. I was pleasantly surprised that the fries didn't get soggy in the takeout container."

Head on over to check it out: Atomic Wings is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
