A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called UOGASHI, the newcomer is located at 318 W. 51st St. in Hell's Kitchen.
The spot offers both a $95 and a $135 Omakase. Try the fried sea eel appetizer, the Japanese cucumber roll or the fatty tuna and scallion. Pair with a miso soup or a green salad with ginger dressing.
The new sushi bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Lydia C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 22, wrote, "We had some interesting choices like needle fish and turban shell. The scallops were extremely tender and the sea bass was well prepared."
Yelper Robin S. added, "The service and food were some of the best! The fish was very fresh and the variety was vast. We really enjoyed our wonderful dinner. We will be back."
Head on over to check it out: UOGASHI is open from noon-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New Hell's Kitchen sushi bar UOGASHI opens its doors
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News