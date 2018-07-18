FOOD & DRINK

New hip-hop-themed restaurant Beatstro opens its doors in the Bronx

Photo: Beatstro/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hip-hop-themed restaurant and lounge has made its debut in Mott Haven. Called Beatstro, the fresh arrival to the Bronx is located at 135 Alexander Ave., between 134 Street and Bruckner Boulevard.

The eatery is the brainchild of accomplished restaurateur Junior Martinez and Alfredo Anguiera, a Bronx-born and raised entrepreneur, according to the establishment's site. The restaurant features an entranceway that looks like a record store, graffiti art and portraits of rap pioneers.

On the menu, expect to find small plates and "cause you can't stop" snacks like crispy pork rinds, spicy jerk turkey wings and fried green tomatoes with hot papaya.

Entrees include Southern-style offerings such as jambalaya, shrimp and grits with pit-roasted pork belly and Cajun catfish with purloo (a traditional Southern stew), Haitian pickled vegetables and dill pickle tartar. (You can view the full menu here.)

Beatstro has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

James D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "Really cool new spot in the South Bronx. ... With good drinks, great food and a dedication to the history of hip-hop, I really enjoyed my time."

"I haven't been to a place with so much positive energy in forever!" shared Yelper Rubi G. "Food is great, drinks are great and the ambiance is fabulous!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Beatstro is open from 11:30-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30-3 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News