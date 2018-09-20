New hot pot spot Zhen Wei Fang debuts on the Lower East Side

A new spot for Chinese hot pot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 207 Bowery in the Lower East Side, the new arrival is called Zhen Wei Fang.
On the menu, customers will find a variety of options to mix into their hot pot or have on the side, like the spinach salad with wood-ear mushrooms, goji berries and pine nuts; cubes of wagyu beef and lobster; and additions like house-made fresh shrimp paste.
However, the new bistro is still finding its feet, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
"The hot stone wagyu was buttery and the accompanying sauce complimented the meat just right," wrote Yelper Jessica T. of the new spot on September 18. "They grow their own mushrooms in the restaurant and lobsters are still moving so you know everything is fresh! "
But Beatrice P. said, "The appetizers I had were all pretty good. ... The hot pot, on the other hand, was below average. Both the pork soup and the pumpkin soup were bland and under salted."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Zhen Wei Fang is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and noon-11 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City