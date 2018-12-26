New Indian spot Bamboo House & Bar is open

Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh addition to Jackson Heights, called Bamboo House & Bar, is located at 76-03 37th Ave.
Try the carrot haluwa with slow-cooked carrots, cashew, raisins and a sweet milk base, or opt for the gulab jamun with a rose-flavored sugar syrup. (View the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Bamboo House & Bar has received solid feedback from visitors.
Greg H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 23, wrote, "I really liked everything they served, especially the chili paneer and the jhol momo that is served in a very flavorful sauce. The head waiter was proud to tell of homemade yogurt used in the lassi, also very tasty. Will be coming back."
Bhim G. added, "I recently ate here and it was a wonderful experience. The food was just right and had a pleasant aroma."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bamboo House & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City