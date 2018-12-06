New Indian spot Bombay Chowk debuts on The Upper East Side

If you've got Indian fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Bombay Chowk, the newcomer is located at 1378 First Ave. on the Upper East Side.
Try a kebab or a specialty, such as the Tandoori Chooza Chicken, marinated in malt vinegar, yogurt and ground spices and roasted in a charcoal oven. Halal options include the goat sukha, tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves and finished with roasted coconut and signature spices.
Finish up with a dessert like tiramisu or homemade Indian ice cream. A kids' menu is also available. See the full menuhere.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Bombay Chowk has been warmly received by patrons.
Nick R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "This place has fascinating decor, delicious food, and excellent, attentive service. I will certainly be back for more."
And Ron G. added, "Fresh, tasty, good portions for good price! Very lucky to have this new spot in the neighborhood -- we've been sorely lacking a good Indian restaurant. Delivery was quick and food was delicious!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bombay Chowk is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
