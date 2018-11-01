FOOD & DRINK

New Italian eatery Il Pallino debuts on South Shore

Photo: Il Pallino/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Il Pallino, the fresh addition is located at 4916 Arthur Kill Road on Staten Island's South Shore.

The restaurant has indoor bocce courts, a full bar and a 75-seat dining room.

The menu features classic Italian dishes, such as octopus Bolognese di nero with squid ink linguine, or the seafood linguine with clams, mussels, scallops and shrimp. Il Pallino also has several gluten-free options and a children's menu. (Check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the new eatery, which has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

Yelper Eddie F.wrote, "Went to Il Pallino with the family last Sunday. It truly was a great experience. The indoor bocce courts were genius. The fries, calamari and eggplant stack were so good. I had the lemon pasta with shrimp, which was really a next-level dish."

And Danielle B. wrote, "Beautiful restaurant with excellent service and delicious food. The staff was friendly and professional."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Il Pallino is open from 5-11 p.m. daily.
