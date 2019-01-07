FOOD & DRINK

New Italian spot Il Mulino Prime - Gramercy debuts in Flatiron

Photo: DéAnne M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new steakhouse and Italian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 43 E. 20th St. in Flatiron, the fresh arrival is called Il Mulino Prime - Gramercy.

On the menu, you'll find a variety of Italian favorites from linguine with clam sauce to chicken Parmesan. Or opt for the New York strip steak with truffle fries, which comes heavily recommended on Yelp.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new steakhouse has gotten a good response.

Yelper DeAnne M. wrote, "This is a restaurant that makes you feel welcomed the moment you step in the door. They have a solid wine menu. And the halibut and New York strip did not disappoint. The ricotta cheesecake was also delicious."

Head on over to check it out: Il Mulino Prime - Gramercy is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
