FOOD & DRINK

New Italian spot Maria now open in New Rochelle

Photo: Biru S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian bar and restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Maria, the new addition is located at 11 Huguenot St.

Maria offers authentic Italian dishes with a European twist. Try potato gnocchi with oxtail ragu, porcini, Marsala and Parmesan or charred Spanish octopus with fingerlings, capers and pickled celery. The upscale space also offers wine and craft beers.

Maria has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Biru S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 19, wrote, "An absolutely incredible restaurant just outside of New Rochelle's downtown district."

Yelper Lisa D. added, "This is an old-school Italian joint with a new twist from the owners of Pop's Espresso Bar and Fratelli Pizza. Maria is grandma's cooking at its best."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Maria is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew Rochelle
FOOD & DRINK
Kleins debuts in Williamsburg with traditional American fare
New halal eatery Atomic Wings debuts in Jamaica Hills
McDonald's introduces 1st new breakfast item since 2013
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bodies of 2 women wash up from Hudson, bound with duct tape
Explosive devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
Single ticket claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
2 dead, suspect captured after shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Police: LI man throws rock at van, beats woman, assaults cops
Show More
Former FBI agent offers insight on explosive devices probe
7th child dies, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
More News