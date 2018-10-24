New Italian spot Maria now open in New Rochelle

A new Italian bar and restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Maria, the new addition is located at 11 Huguenot St.
Maria offers authentic Italian dishes with a European twist. Try potato gnocchi with oxtail ragu, porcini, Marsala and Parmesan or charred Spanish octopus with fingerlings, capers and pickled celery. The upscale space also offers wine and craft beers.
Maria has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Biru S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 19, wrote, "An absolutely incredible restaurant just outside of New Rochelle's downtown district."
Yelper Lisa D. added, "This is an old-school Italian joint with a new twist from the owners of Pop's Espresso Bar and Fratelli Pizza. Maria is grandma's cooking at its best."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Maria is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
