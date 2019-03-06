There's a brand-new wine bar and Italian spot in town. Located at 994 Columbus Ave. in the Upper West Side, the new arrival is called Ortomare Ristorante Pizzeria.
The restaurant offers pizza, pasta and more. Try the ravioli with spinach and ricotta cheese, the fried artichokes and zucchini with a Taleggio cheese or the diavola pizza with tomato, mozzarella and hot soppressata. (View the full menu here.)
Ortomare Ristorante Pizzeria has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Kathleen M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "Two of us had the pizza and really enjoyed it. Next time I'm going to try to pasta, which looked very good."
And Vahidin I. wrote, "I really liked everything. The appetizers of zucchini and artichoke and fettuccine with mushroom were great."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ortomare Ristorante Pizzeria is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New Italian spot Ortomare Ristorante Pizzeria now open in the Upper West Side
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News