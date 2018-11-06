FOOD & DRINK

New Jamaican restaurant The Slope Lounge debuts in Park Slope

Photo: The Slope Lounge/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for dinner and a show? A new neighborhood Jamaican restaurant and live entertainment spot has you covered. Located at 837 Union St. in Park Slope, the new arrival is called The Slope Lounge.

According to their website, The Slope Lounge specializes in Jamaican and American comfort food, like oxtail, mac and cheese and jerk chicken. The spot was previously called Sir D's Lounge, but has now reopened under a new name and new ownership, reports Patch. Aside from the Jamaican and American cuisine, The Slope Lounge also has live entertainment, such as big band jazz every Monday night and comedy on Fridays.

The Slope Lounge has proven popular thus far, with a perfect five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Pamela B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, "I just had the braised oxtails for lunch. Luckily I was alone because I could not help from picking up and gnawing on the bones. They were that good. And the strong cup of coffee afterward hit the spot."

And Maggie V. wrote, "From the decor to the food, this lounge is exceptional. While dining there, I really enjoyed the shrimp and grits."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Slope Lounge is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
DuMont Burger makes Williamsburg debut, with burgers and more
Agavi Organic Juice Bar brings juice, smoothies and more to Chelsea
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
Kips Bay gets a new restaurant for lobster lovers: Cousins Maine Lobster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts
Election Day: Polling hours, where to vote and more
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
Election Day 2018 LIVE: Americans head to polls with Trump presidency at forefront
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, windy Election Day in the NY area
Prison inmate gouged out, ate own eye, report says
Twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day
11-year-old boy leads police on high-speed chase for 2nd time
Show More
Menendez, Hugin fight to the finish in NJ Senate race
Amazon reportedly picks Queens as one of two new HQ locations
Duncan Hines recalls cake mixes due to salmonella fears
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
1 injured when fire tears though home in Queens
More News