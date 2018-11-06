New Jamaican restaurant The Slope Lounge debuts in Park Slope

Looking for dinner and a show? A new neighborhood Jamaican restaurant and live entertainment spot has you covered. Located at 837 Union St. in Park Slope, the new arrival is called The Slope Lounge.
According to their website, The Slope Lounge specializes in Jamaican and American comfort food, like oxtail, mac and cheese and jerk chicken. The spot was previously called Sir D's Lounge, but has now reopened under a new name and new ownership, reports Patch. Aside from the Jamaican and American cuisine, The Slope Lounge also has live entertainment, such as big band jazz every Monday night and comedy on Fridays.
The Slope Lounge has proven popular thus far, with a perfect five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Pamela B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, "I just had the braised oxtails for lunch. Luckily I was alone because I could not help from picking up and gnawing on the bones. They were that good. And the strong cup of coffee afterward hit the spot."
And Maggie V. wrote, "From the decor to the food, this lounge is exceptional. While dining there, I really enjoyed the shrimp and grits."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Slope Lounge is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.)
