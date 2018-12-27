FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese spot Fire and Water debuts in The East Village

Photo: Fire and Water/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Japanese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 111 E. Seventh St. in the East Village, the new addition is called Fire and Water.

This spot is the newest addition to DeRossi Global by Ravi DeRossi. According to its website, "The space is split into two worlds that showcase vegan preparations of seasonal ingredients with cultural integrity. Contemporary Japanese omakase and Chinese dim sum are complemented by a premium selection of sake, tea, beer and wine."

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Kelli Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec 10, wrote, "I loved the food! It is so good, it makes you forget that it's vegan. I highly recommend this for all diners. It's also affordable."

And Victoria O. wrote, "The flavors and courses are so unique. I normally do not eat vegan food and this blew me away! Its's definitely worth trying!!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fire and Water is open from 6:30 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Prospect-Lefferts Gardens cocktail bar Bar Bayeux opens its doors
Dock Restaurant makes Bushwick debut, with ramen and more
New gastropub Lizzie King's Parlor makes Park Slope debut
Rockville Centre gets a new deli: Cherry Valley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Police impersonators attempt to kidnap man in Queens
NYC to ban all pharmacies from selling cigarettes
Police: Man struck by Q train after cell phone store robbery
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
High gas levels lead FDNY to suspected marijuana grow house
Baby named after the LIE, and here's why
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Show More
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Chicago college student reported missing comes forward
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Sharp rise announced in flu cases across NY state
More News