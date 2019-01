New kickboxing spot Chop & Chops MMA now open in Bedford

Looking for a new spot to get kickboxing and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 127 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford, the fresh arrival is called Chop & Chops MMA This mixed martial arts gym offers a "safe and open environment to everyone, regardless of age, gender, ability or goals, according to its website ." Try a five class membership for $65 or a three-month membership of unlimited classes for $600. Classes include striking, MMA, jiu jitsu and more.Chop & Chops MMA has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.Julian P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 15, wrote, "This is a great affordable school with many pricing options. I've taken classes at multiple MMA/Martial Art schools, and this is one of the best, if not the best schools that i have been to."Yelper Sechel M. added , "I've been training jiu jitsu for almost five years and this is one of my favorite places to go."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chop & Chops MMA is open from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.