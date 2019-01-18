New kickboxing spot Chop & Chops MMA now open in Bedford

Looking for a new spot to get kickboxing and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 127 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford, the fresh arrival is called Chop & Chops MMA.
This mixed martial arts gym offers a "safe and open environment to everyone, regardless of age, gender, ability or goals, according to its website." Try a five class membership for $65 or a three-month membership of unlimited classes for $600. Classes include striking, MMA, jiu jitsu and more.
Chop & Chops MMA has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Julian P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 15, wrote, "This is a great affordable school with many pricing options. I've taken classes at multiple MMA/Martial Art schools, and this is one of the best, if not the best schools that i have been to."
Yelper Sechel M. added, "I've been training jiu jitsu for almost five years and this is one of my favorite places to go."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chop & Chops MMA is open from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
