New Kips Bay restaurant offers Indian-style Chinese fare with a side of family history

If you've got Indian-style Chinese fare on your mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 102 Lexington Ave. (between 27th and 28th streets) in Kips Bay, the fresh addition is called The Chinese Club NYC - Desiwala Chinese.
This is the first Manhattan outpost for the restaurant, which first opened on Grand Street in Brooklyn. The restaurant offers Indian-style Chinese cuisine harkening back to the days of the Raj and pays homage to a unique family history.
Back then, owner Stacy Mehta Lo's grandfather opened up the original Chinese Club in Darjeeling, she explained to the New York Times. The current incarnations in New York offer a reflection of the food served at the original eatery, including Hakka-Chinese inspired dishes and Kolkata-Chinese fare.
On the menu, find a selection of appetizers ranging from crispy chili pepper calamari to lollipop chicken wings with spicy mayo to dumplings from Calcutta's famous Terreti Bazaar.
Desi-wala Chinese Staples are served with your choice of rice (jasmine, brown, biryani), protein (chicken, beef, seafood, vegetable) and preferred flavor combination. Try the Szechwan chutney consisting of spicy sambal, scallions, cilantro and onions; the Maharaja's, a version of General Tso's chicken made with Tsingtao beer batter; or black pepper steak and Brussels sprouts. (See the full dinner menu here.)
The Chinese Club NYC - Desiwala Chinese has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Pithchaya S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, said, "I saw this restaurant while walking home last night. It was a very beautiful place, so I walked in. Not disappointing at all! Food was delicious, friendly staff and also very pretty cocktails."
"This is fun as hell: Indian Chinese food," shared Yelper Dylan H. "That's Chinese food, the way it is made in India. I love this weirdness! I had momo dumplings served with spicy chutney (instead of soy sauce), pakora balls (Manchurian-style), and for dessert, snow fungus and gogi berry dessert soup. Everything was good and the service was doting!"
And Lizzy K. said, "Delicious food, intelligent use of spices and fusion. Attentive and helpful wait staff. Pretty reasonably priced for what it is. I would definitely recommend this place to others, especially if you like spicy foods."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Chinese Club NYC - Desiwala Chinese is open for lunch daily from noon-3:30 p.m., and is open for dinner
5-10:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 5-11:30 p.m on Friday through Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City