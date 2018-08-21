FOOD & DRINK

New Korean barbecue spot Grand Seoul opens its doors in Chinatown

Photo: Grand Seoul/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're hungry for Korean barbecue, a new Chinatown spot is need-to-know. Called Grand Seoul, the fresh addition is located at 85 Chrystie St. (between Canal and Hester streets).

Diners cook their own meat to taste at their tables and can order platters of meat like the boneless prime short rib or rib-eye separately, or splurge on multi-person barbecue combos of beef sirloin, brisket and ribs or pork belly and pork shoulder blade.

With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has received an enthusiastic response.

"The assortment of Korean pickled veggies was plentiful and full of variety," wrote Yelper Jasmine S. on Aug. 8. "The cold noodles were spicy and bursting with flavor. The bibimbap was lovingly prepared with perfect vegetables and mixed for me at the table by our super hospitable waiter."

Yelper Tim M. added, "High quality meat and really great side dishes (banchan) and soups (dwenjangjigae and mul naengmyun) make this such a great, complete meal!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Grand Seoul is open from 5-11 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chef's choice, diner's delight: 5 new sushi spots in New York City
Steak of grace: Holy Ground braises up ribs and more in Tribeca
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Plane with blown tires attempting to land at NJ airport
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Police: Man attacks officers with dumbbell at LI group home
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from Queens
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Show More
Homeless man, woman charged in deadly Manhattan stabbing
3 men face over 1K counts each of animal sex abuse
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
Driver dead after suffering medical condition, crashing
NY AG investigating sex harassment at 'The Spotted Pig'
More News