New Korean barbecue spot Grand Seoul opens its doors in Chinatown

If you're hungry for Korean barbecue, a new Chinatown spot is need-to-know. Called Grand Seoul, the fresh addition is located at 85 Chrystie St. (between Canal and Hester streets).
Diners cook their own meat to taste at their tables and can order platters of meat like the boneless prime short rib or rib-eye separately, or splurge on multi-person barbecue combos of beef sirloin, brisket and ribs or pork belly and pork shoulder blade.
With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has received an enthusiastic response.
"The assortment of Korean pickled veggies was plentiful and full of variety," wrote Yelper Jasmine S. on Aug. 8. "The cold noodles were spicy and bursting with flavor. The bibimbap was lovingly prepared with perfect vegetables and mixed for me at the table by our super hospitable waiter."
Yelper Tim M. added, "High quality meat and really great side dishes (banchan) and soups (dwenjangjigae and mul naengmyun) make this such a great, complete meal!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Grand Seoul is open from 5-11 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
