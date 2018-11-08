New Korean eatery Handsome Rice opens its doors in Murray Hill/Kips Bay

If you've got Korean food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Handsome Rice, the fresh addition is located in Murray Hill/Kips Bay, at 133 E. 31st St. between Park and Lexington avenues.
Modern Korean comfort food is the theme of this new restaurant. Menu items include japchae (a glass noodle stir-fry with veggies), bibimbap, crispy bulgogi (soy sauce-marinated rib-eye) and more. Sides include Korean-style boneless fried wings, kimchi and more.
With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Handsome Rice has already made a good impression.
Julian G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "The service was quick and courteous, with a kind smile and friendly face. The food--amazing! I ordered the wings and loved every bite of them. They had a wonderful peanut sauce and were a filling treat on a short break."
Yelper Sean P. wrote, "Everything was so good. The place itself is cute and hip and very bright and clean. Try every dish if you can, but should you pick one, try galbi!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Handsome Rice is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City