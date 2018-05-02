FOOD & DRINK

New Korean restaurant Gogi Grill opens its doors in Chelsea

Photo: Gogi Grill - Chelsea/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean and Asian eatery offering fast casual fusion fare has debuted in Chelsea, at 599 Sixth Ave. The newcomer, called Gogi Grill, is the second location following after a successful original restaurant in Hoboken.

Diners choose their own style of meal from bowl, burrito, salad or tacos, then customize the dish with a starch like rice or japchae (Korean glass noodles) and protein, toppings and sauce. Protein choices include beef short rib, pork belly and bulgogi.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Gogi Grill is starting to get attention.

Yelper August S., who was the first to review Gogi Grill on April 27, said, "Just stopped by to try a bulgogi burrito and it's great! The staff is super friendly and I'm really glad to have some Korean barbecue in the neighborhood!"

And Dominic D. added a similar evaluation: "Quick and great. Got a bowl with kimchi fried rice, spicy chicken, radish, spicy slaw, peppers, cucumber kimchi, red pepper sauce, a fried egg and sesame seeds. Delicious stuff with a slight kick."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gogi Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News