Food & Drink

New Korean spot Chingunae Pocha debuts in Flushing

Photo: Chingunae Pocha/Yelp

By Hoodline
Thursday, February 28th, 2019 1:59PM
A new pub and Korean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Flushing, called Chingunae Pocha, is located at 40-03 149th Place.

The spot offers a variety of stir-fry dishes, including squid, pork belly, chicken and duck, as well as special dishes, which includes a seafood pancake, boneless chicken feet marinated in a spicy sauce and a stir-fried chicken gizzard. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new pub has been warmly received by patrons.

Jen Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 20, wrote, "I ordered a food dish called Lunch Box (Korean fried rice with veggies and meat), which was amazing. If you're looking for a spot to chill in Flushing, this is a great spot with cheap drinks."

Head on over to check it out: Chingunae Pocha is open from 4 p.m.-4 a.m. daily.

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityhoodline
TOP STORIES
Repairs complete, service nearly fully restored after LIRR crash
Updated an hour ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Updated an hour ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Updated an hour ago
Cuomo urges Amazon to reconsider decision on Queens move
Updated 3 minutes ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Show More
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
Updated an hour ago
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Funeral held for mom killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Video: Man opens fire on busy Bronx street with child nearby
Updated an hour ago
More TOP STORIES News