New Korean spot Chingunae Pocha debuts in Flushing

A new pub and Korean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Flushing, called Chingunae Pocha, is located at 40-03 149th Place.
The spot offers a variety of stir-fry dishes, including squid, pork belly, chicken and duck, as well as special dishes, which includes a seafood pancake, boneless chicken feet marinated in a spicy sauce and a stir-fried chicken gizzard. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new pub has been warmly received by patrons.
Jen Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 20, wrote, "I ordered a food dish called Lunch Box (Korean fried rice with veggies and meat), which was amazing. If you're looking for a spot to chill in Flushing, this is a great spot with cheap drinks."
Head on over to check it out: Chingunae Pocha is open from 4 p.m.-4 a.m. daily.
