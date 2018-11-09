FOOD & DRINK

New Korean spot Drunken Chicken opens its doors in Astoria

Drunken Chicken. | Photo: Lieselle B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Korean-style chicken? A new spot has you covered. The new addition, called Drunken Chicken, is located at 25-30 Broadway in Astoria.

The main focus of Drunken Chicken is Korean-style fried chicken wings. The eatery and bar also serves truffle fries, beer and cocktails.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Drunken Chicken seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Mendel F. wrote, "This place makes fantastic fried chicken. It's definitely comparable to Bonchon. The soy garlic and spicy soy garlic wings we had were really crunchy and flavorful."

Head on over to check it out: Drunken Chicken is open from 4 p.m.-midnight from Sunday-Thursday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
