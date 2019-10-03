Food & Drink

New law signed in Nassau County to help protect those with food allergies

By Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A new law signed into effect in Nassau County Wednesday is aimed at protecting people who suffer from food allergies.

The measure requires at least two employees of all restaurants to receive food allergen training and have it renewed every five years.

It also requires restaurants to post signs in different languages, notifying customers to alert staff about allergies, and indicating how many workers have been trained.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signed the Food Allergy Restaurant Safety Ordinance into law during a ceremony in Mineola.

"Food allergies can be a significant barrier to quality of life for many of our residents," said Curran. "No one should feel anxious ordering at a restaurant. By raising both public and industry awareness about food allergens, we are helping take that fear away and ensuring residents can safely enjoy restaurants throughout Nassau County."

The measure was introduced by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan, citing statistics that show approximately 32 million Americans have food allergies. About 5.6 million of those afflicted are children. Approximately 40 percent of those youths are allergic to more than one food.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmineolanassau countyfoodallergies
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
AccuWeather: Big drop in temps Thursday
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
Video: Trio steals $4K of merchandise from Victoria's Secret
Show More
NY congressman now says he favors Trump impeachment inquiry
Girl attacked by pit bull, Bronx neighbor uses bat to save her
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
More TOP STORIES News