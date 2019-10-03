New law signed in Nassau County to help protect those with food allergies

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A new law signed into effect in Nassau County Wednesday is aimed at protecting people who suffer from food allergies.The measure requires at least two employees of all restaurants to receive food allergen training and have it renewed every five years.It also requires restaurants to post signs in different languages, notifying customers to alert staff about allergies, and indicating how many workers have been trained.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signed the Food Allergy Restaurant Safety Ordinance into law during a ceremony in Mineola."Food allergies can be a significant barrier to quality of life for many of our residents," said Curran. "No one should feel anxious ordering at a restaurant. By raising both public and industry awareness about food allergens, we are helping take that fear away and ensuring residents can safely enjoy restaurants throughout Nassau County."The measure was introduced by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan, citing statistics that show approximately 32 million Americans have food allergies. About 5.6 million of those afflicted are children. Approximately 40 percent of those youths are allergic to more than one food.----------