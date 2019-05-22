New lawsuit alleges impostor Italian tomatoes in New Jersey

A New Jersey food company is now at the center of a class action lawsuit alleging fraudulent tomatoes.Three Northern California cooks filed the suit last week, accusing Cento of selling impostor San Marzano tomatoes to command a higher price.San Marzanos are grown near in the volcanic soil near Naples, Italy and are considered among the best for cooking because of their low acidity.The suit claims Cento packages regular tomatoes in such a way as to lead buyers to believe they're San Marzano.Cento denies any wrongdoing, saying it is strictly regulated and certified.----------