New Lower East Side Thai spot Noree Thai Bazaar opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Noree Thai Bazaar, the new addition is located at 274 Grand St. in the Lower East Side.
On its website, Noree Thai Bazaar describes its aesthetic concept as emulating an actual Thai night market in decor. As for food, it serves noodle and rice dishes, curry, skewers and more. Patrons can choose a combination of meats, chicken, seafood and vegetables for their skewers, and select their desired marinade (e.g., lemongrass marinade with jaew sauce).
With a 4.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp so far, Noree Thai Bazaar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Kyaw S. wrote, "They have a pretty stocked bar, including an earthy Thai rum called Mekhong. Let's just say it's a flavor I've never tried before. he chicken wings were on point, crispy and packed with flavors. I ordered the pad see ew, which had the right ratio of noodles, vegetables and meat."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Noree Thai Bazaar is open from noon-midnight daily.
