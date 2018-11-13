FOOD & DRINK

New Lower East Side Thai spot Noree Thai Bazaar opens its doors

Photo: Noree Thai Bazaar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Noree Thai Bazaar, the new addition is located at 274 Grand St. in the Lower East Side.

On its website, Noree Thai Bazaar describes its aesthetic concept as emulating an actual Thai night market in decor. As for food, it serves noodle and rice dishes, curry, skewers and more. Patrons can choose a combination of meats, chicken, seafood and vegetables for their skewers, and select their desired marinade (e.g., lemongrass marinade with jaew sauce).

With a 4.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp so far, Noree Thai Bazaar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Kyaw S. wrote, "They have a pretty stocked bar, including an earthy Thai rum called Mekhong. Let's just say it's a flavor I've never tried before. he chicken wings were on point, crispy and packed with flavors. I ordered the pad see ew, which had the right ratio of noodles, vegetables and meat."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Noree Thai Bazaar is open from noon-midnight daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Chengdu House brings Sichuan fare to Chelsea
Mexican, mango-inspired and more: What's trending on New York City's food scene?
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather later this week
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
VIDEO: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem to be revealed
NJ man blames NY Jets for DWI crash after arrest
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Show More
Opening statements begin in 'El Chapo' trial, 2 jurors dismissed
NYC bodega owners ask for silent panic buttons
NJ sues drug company for 'deceiving' customers on opioid dangers
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez joins climate change protesters in DC
More News