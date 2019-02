If you've got Mediterranean on the mind, a recent opening might be of interest. Called CAVA , the new arrival is located at 678 Sixth Ave. in Flatiron.The Mediterranean spot offers build-your-own salads, grain bowls and pitas. Choose a dip (hummus, tzatziki, eggplant and red pepper dip), a protein (falafel, lamb meatballs, grilled chicken), toppings (romaine, pickled onions, diced cucumber) and more. (View the full list here .)The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Pri M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, "I mixed black lentils and super-greens for my base and added the seasonal veggies. It had really great flavor and texture and had perfectly roasted vegetables."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. CAVA is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.---