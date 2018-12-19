FOOD & DRINK

New Mediterranean spot OBA Mediterranean Giro & Grill debuts in Forest Hills | Hoodline

Photo: OBA Mediterranean Giro & Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 70-35 Austin St. in Forest Hills, the newcomer is called OBA Mediterranean Giro & Grill.

Try the babaghonush with smoked eggplant, tahini, garlic and spices, or opt for the chicken or lamb gyro with red cabbage, romaine, onion, tomato, olive oil and lemon juice. (View the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, OBA Mediterranean Giro & Grill is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Jeff G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 15, wrote, "Everything was tasty and well seasoned. The homemade bread was great."

And Joe C. wrote, "The food is fresh, portions are big and the service is friendly. We tried a chicken gyro and a lamb gyro. Got both on the homemade bread. It was a solid choice."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. OBA Mediterranean Giro & Grill is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
