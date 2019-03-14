New Mediterranean spot OliVine opens its doors in Steinway

A new Mediterranean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 36-03 Ditmars Blvd. in Steinway, the fresh arrival is called OliVine.
The restaurant offers a variety of appetizers, including fig jam and saffron aioli croquettes and wild mushroom crostini with ricotta and olive oil. For entrees, Yelpers recommend the grilled branzino with chard lemon, or the grilled dorade with green olive salsa verde. (View the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Prapti O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7, wrote, "We got the arugula and fennel salad with candied walnuts and citrus and it was so refreshing. As a side dish, we ordered the broccoli rabe with garlic and that was equally delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: OliVine is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
