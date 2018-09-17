FOOD & DRINK

New Middle Eastern spot Deasura debuts in Forest Hills

Photo: Deasura/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Middle Eastern restaurant has opened its doors in Queens. Located at 100-05 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills, the new arrival is called Deasura.

This establishment specializes in traditional fare like lamb or chicken shawarma; kafta kebabs made from charcoal-grilled ground beef and lamb with parsley and onion; shish tawouk with marinated chicken breast; and samke harra, sea bass fillets topped with walnuts, garlic and cilantro.

Sandwiches, desserts and beverages like eiran (a yogurt drink) are also on offer. See the full menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp so far, Deasura seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"Excellent little Mediterranean place," wrote Brittany A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 9. "From the food, to the service, right down to the decor, this place is fantastic. The owners and staff are so sweet and friendly, it's hard to find such a personable restaurant like that in Queens. As for food, it was nothing short of perfect."

Yelper Stuart S. added, "Lovely restaurant that adds flavor to a rather consistent cuisine block of Queens. Omnivores will be pleased with their selection of high-quality ingredients."

Head on over to check it out: Deasura is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
FOOD & DRINK
