FOOD & DRINK

New Midtown chocolatier and shop Hotel Chocolat opens its doors

Photo: Sonia P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chocolatier and shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 441 Lexington Ave. in Midtown, the fresh addition is called Hotel Chocolat.

This British chocolate shop offers a large selection of chocolates and various gift sets. They also serve hot chocolate topped with chocolate whipped cream.

The new chocolatier and shop has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Inna Z. added, "I ordered a 100 percent dark chocolate drink. I was pleasantly surprised that they offered a no sugar hot chocolate option. It was delicious!"

And Arashinder D. wrote, "This is by far, the best hot chocolate I've ever had."

Head on over to check it out: Hotel Chocolat is open from 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
