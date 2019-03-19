New Midtown French spot L'avenue opens its doors

On the menu, you'll find duck foie gras, eggplant burrata, avocado with tuna tartare, shrimp dumplings and more. Yelpers are fans of the desserts, such as cheesecake and the vanilla tart. A variety of handcrafted cocktails is also available.
With a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, L'avenue has gotten a good response.
Yelper Ingrid L. wrote, "The food was incredible. I can't stop talking about the mashed potatoes. If you get any sides, you have to try those. You won't regret it. I split the filet and spicy lobster pasta with my sister. Both were amazing."
Head on over to check it out.
- Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding
- You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype
- There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.