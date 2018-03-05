New Midtown Mediterranean Spot 'Basta' Opens Its Doors

If you've got Mediterranean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Basta, the fresh addition is located at 62 E. 34th St. (between Madison Ave & Park Ave) in Midtown East.
This newcomer--located in the former Tim Horton's space, which closed up shop last year--is the latest project from executive chef Raz Shabtai (Nur).
Basta features an all-kosher Mediterranean menu with North African and European influences. On the menu, look for options such as oven-baked root vegetables, eggplant carpaccio and Israeli-style shakshouka (poached eggs in tomato sauce).
For entrees, there ares dishes such as bronzini sea bass with carrot cream and pasta pillows, and black mushroom ravioli in a potato nest topped with truffle salt.
With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Basta is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Tsvika K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 15th, said: "Just started, but look promising. Short quality menu and it seems that the hummushuka (hummus and shakshouka) is going to be the staple and the new hit which will create lines."
Yelper Arthur C. added: "Basta is a classic case of a restaurant undergoing some growing pains as it takes over a new space. Where used to be a Tim Horton's and a forgettable restaurant is now an ambitious, all-kosher restaurant that strives to bring quality Mediterranean food to the heart of Midtown."
Basta is now open at 62 E. 34th St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City