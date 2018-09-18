FOOD & DRINK

New Midtown West location for fast-casual health bowl joint The Little Beet

Photo: The Little Beet/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've ever had a hard time finding healthy, vegetarian or gluten-free food while out and about, a new outpost of local chain The Little Beet is need-to-know. Located at 111 W. 40th St. (between Sixth Avenue and Broadway), it serves healthy bowls, sandwiches and parfaits in a fast-casual setting.

Customizable bowls start with a base like quinoa, roasted beets and lentils, or golden cauliflower, and come with a choice of proteins like salmon, chicken, pork, tofu, avocado or falafel, plus toppings and sauces.

Diners can also find sandwiches on seven-grain bread, filled with a fried egg, white cheddar, grilled avocado and piquillo garlic sauce. And for a limited time, the spot is offering a free side of fries for a Yelp review. (You can check out the full menu, which allows sorting of the options by dietary restriction, here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the signs look good for the new arrival.

"I almost don't want to review this location because it's still so new and easy to get in and out," said Lauryn S., who reviewed the new spot on September 8. "The food and service were good, the staff had a good vibe and chatted with each other and the customers as we moved through the line."

And Yelper Rob W. added, "The portion size is impressive -- I was pretty much able to make two meals out of it."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Little Beet is open from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
