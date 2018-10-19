FOOD & DRINK

New national initiative targets sugar reduction in foods

A woman cups sugar cubes in her hands. (Shutterstock.com)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A new national effort is underway to reduce sugar in packaged foods by 20 percent by 2025.

The National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative is a partnership of nearly 100 local, city and state health departments, associations, and health organizations across the country.

It advocates for lowering the amount of sugar in 13 different food and beverage categories, including:
--Sweetened milk and milk substitutes
--Breakfast pastries
--Cakes
--Cookies
--Dry mixes
--Dairy-based and frozen desserts

--Sweet candies
--Chocolate candies
--Breakfast cereals
--Condiments
--Dessert syrups and toppings
--Yogurt
--Sugary drinks.

Targets were set for sugar reduction in each category, and recommendations were released to the food and beverage industry with a request for comment.

Health experts say that currently, 68 percent of packaged foods and beverages purchased in the U.S. contain added sugar, making it difficult for individuals to reduce their sugar consumption.

Intake of added sugars is associated with increased risk of excess weight, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and cavities.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting consumption of added sugars to 10 percent or less of daily caloric intake, the equivalent of about 12 teaspoons (approximately 200 calories) of added sugars for a 2,000 calorie diet, but the average American consumes about 17 teaspoons (approximately 270 calories) of added sugars each day.

The National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative started first with a focus on sodium in 2009. Then called the National Salt Reduction Initiative, nearly 30 food companies committed to work towards established sodium targets, including some of the nation's largest manufacturers.

Between 2009 and 2015, there was a 6.8 percent reduction in sodium levels among top selling processed foods, demonstrating that meaningful reformulation of food products is achievable within a short time period.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthfoodobesityNew York CityLong Island CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
What's your dosha? Eating Ayurvedically for your mind-body
New American restaurant and lounge Boca debuts in Fordham
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat
Red Poke brings its signature fish salad and Korean bowls to Hell's Kitchen
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Long Island teacher accused of sex with 14-year-old girl
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat
Gun found in Brooklyn elementary school bathroom
Mega Millions jackpot surges to largest-ever $1 billion
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Mom of toddler dumped on doorstep calls it a misunderstanding
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City for NYPD
NYC hospital admits doctor abused children for decades
Show More
Apparent NJ luring attempt deemed misunderstanding
Rapper Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn
NYC sues Berkeley College over alleged deceptive practices
Woman charged with murder after toddler buried in park
Suspect sought in string of violent Manhattan robberies
More News