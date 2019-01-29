FOOD & DRINK

New New American spot The Ribbon debuts in Theater District

Photo: Lauren D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new New American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Ribbon, the newcomer is located at 220 W. 44th St. in Theater District.

On the menu, you'll find upscale New American fare including oysters, steaks, fried chicken, grilled lamb and more. Pair it with a crafted cocktail or choose from a selection of different whiskeys.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, The Ribbon has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Elisa S. said, "The food was delicious. My friend and I both ordered the tomato soup which was so wonderfully creamy. We also ordered the spaetzle and cheese which paired so well with the soup!"

And Lauren D. wrote, "The food is outstanding! The service is amazing. Everything was so fresh and tasty. I would highly recommend"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Ribbon is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and 10 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
