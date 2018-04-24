FOOD & DRINK

New Oddfellows cafe pairs 'Coffee & Cream' in Nolita

Photo: Oddfellows Ice Cream/Yelp

A new spot to score both ice cream and coffee has opened up shop. The newcomer to NoLita, OddFellows' Coffee & Cream, is located at 55 E Houston St. (between Greene and Mulberry streets).

This is the third location for the local ice cream company, but the first to emphasize a hybrid ice cream parlor/coffee shop model. Summing up the new concept simply, OddFellows co-owner Sam Mason told the New York Times, "I thought it was time to bring them together."

On the menu, you'll find your favorite java drinks and OddFellows flavors, as well as specials that infuse the two, like coffee and cream swirl soft serve, milkshakes whipped with Stumptown cold brew, and coffee ice cream that can be blended with your favorite toppings.

Since its April 11 launch, Coffee & Cream has proven popular, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Raul G., the first Yelper to review the new spot, said,"I love everything at Oddfellows, and this new location is just terrific!"

And Nicole D. added, "Their interesting and rich ice cream flavors are what I've come to expect. And they've applied that same creativity and ethnicity to some of their coffee items."

Intrigued? Stop in to taste it for yourself. OddFellows Coffee & Cream is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
