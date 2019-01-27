FOOD & DRINK

New Park Slope French spot Le Succulent opens its doors

Photo: Le Succulent/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery and French and breakfast and brunch spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 291 Fifth Ave. in Park Slope, the fresh addition is called Le Succulent.

This French spot is the main vehicle for chef Melanie Delcourt, who previously worked at various Paris establishments including Le Mandarin Oriental and Les Miniatures, according to its Yelp page.

Choose between a variety of breakfast and brunch items, including quiche, omelettes and crepes. Try the Succulent Crepe with salmon, spinach, bechamel and mushrooms.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Nicole R. said, "You can't go wrong with either of the quiches, but the smoked bacon quiche is unlike any other quiche I've had. The triple berry crepes are a sweet treat and pair well with the delicious coffee and hot cocoa."

And Isatu B. wrote, "I stopped by this cute little restaurant for brunch and ordered tartine d'avocat. It was undeniably one of the best avocado toasts I've ever had. The toast had a caramelized onions base, succulent avocados and was topped with eggs."

Head on over to check it out: Le Succulent is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday.
