New pasta shop Patavini now open in Midtown

Gnocchi are notoriously difficult to make at home, so what if a pasta shop did most of the work for you and simply let you finish the dish? A new store called Patavini, located at 1794 Broadway in Midtown, aims to be the answer. It specializes in different flavors of gnocchi prepared fresh daily.
The gnocchi use organic, protected-designation Italian potatoes and come in flavors like beetroot and cacio e pepe. Customers can take them home to cook themselves, or get a plate made up on the spot with a sauce of their choice.
The shop also stocks imported Italian foods like black truffle sauce and black balsamic vinegar pearls. It does catering, takeout, and delivery, and customers can order over the phone or online.
Patavini has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Archie A., a self-declared "avid gnocchi lover" who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 2, wrote, "This is simply top notch. Tender, delicious, bursts of flavor. I ordered on Grubhub, and recieved it in a ridiculously short time."
Yelper Guru F. added that after sampling the cacio e pepe gnocchi in sage sauce, "I couldn't stop thinking about it. I've since stopped back in and purchased some of their stuffed and flavored non-stuffed varieties. All were great."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Patavini is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
