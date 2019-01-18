New Pelham Bay Puerto Rican spot PR Sazon opens its doors

Hungry? A new neighborhood Puerto Rican spot has you covered. Called PR Sazon, the fresh addition is located at 3285 Westchester Ave. in Pelham Bay.
Choose between a variety of Puerto Rican appetizers, entrees, empanadas and more. Start off with some grilled steak skewers and then try the house paella with shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, crab legs and octopus in saffron rice.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Edna A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 6, wrote, "My boyfriend and I tried the calamari, cognac wings, the shrimp and steak mofongo and the tres leches. They were all delicious!"
Head on over to check it out: PR Sazon is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday.
