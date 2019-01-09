New Peruvian spot Purple Corn opens its doors in White Plains

A new Peruvian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Purple Corn, the new addition is located at 72 Mamaroneck Ave.
The new spot specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, which you can order with sides like fried rice, quinoa salad and more. You can also score desserts, salads and appetizers.
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Candace G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 5, wrote, "Absolutely delicious, and all their dishes/cutlery are eco friendly. My husband had the half chicken with salad and plantains and I had chaufa with chicken. The best chaufa I have had!"
Yelper Celia M. added, "It's a great place to eat and to order to-go. Their decor is modern and cozy at the same time. Their chicken is perfection with better quality ingredients. ... Love the price too."
Head on over to check it out: Purple Corn is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
