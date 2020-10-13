fruit

Fresh Del Monte produces $49 Pinkglow Pineapples

When you think of pink food, what comes to mind?

Cotton candy maybe? Probably not pineapple.

But think again.

Fresh Del Monte has produced Pinkglow Pineapples.



They just came out Monday, but this pretty in pink treat has been a work in progress.

Fresh Del Monte started developing the pineapple back in 2005 and then got FDA approval for human consumption in 2016.

"Pinkglow Pineapples contain lycopene, a natural pigment that gives some produce its red color (e.g. tomatoes,watermelon), which makes this product pink," Fresh Del Monte says.

Twitter users were going wild for videos of pineapples being ''peeled.''



The company says the fruit takes about two years to grow and then they're handpicked in "ultra-limited harvests" on a select farm in Costa Rica.

This means each pineapple will cost you! $49 each.

But Fresh Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze on your wallet.

These Pinkglow Pineapples are supposed to be juicer and sweeter.

They are available through select online retailers and you get a certificate of authenticity with each one.

