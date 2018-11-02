New pop-up cafe Matchaful now open in SoHo

A new cafe has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 62 Spring St. in SoHo, the fresh addition is called Matchaful. This is one of two pop-up cafes; the other is in Brooklyn.
This cafe offers a variety of matcha drinks, smoothies and lattes. Try the Yuzu Tonic with matcha, yuzu, lime, cayenne, echinacea and daikon honey. Matchaful also sells its matcha to make at home, including filters and whisks.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the cafe seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper i d. said, "I'm picky about matcha (and green tea in general) but I love Matchaful's yummy, organic iced drinks!"
And Katie R. wrote, "Kinda pricey but worth it! The cafe is very nice and in a very convenient location."
Head on over to check it out: Matchaful is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
