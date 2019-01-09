New Portuguese spot PortuGrill NYC debuts in The Upper East Side

Looking to chow down on some Portuguese fare? A new spot has you covered. Called PortuGrill NYC, the new arrival is located at 1215 Lexington Ave. in the Upper East Side.
Choose between a variety of different chicken dishes, including legs, wings, thighs and breasts with two sides, salad and sauce. Pair your chicken dish with a side of grilled pineapple and rice with peas and carrots.
The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Remia L. said, "We ordered a whole chicken meal with three sides and a flan dessert. It was delicious, tasty and fresh."
And Dan H. wrote, "We got the Whole Chicken Value meal which is easily enough food for four people. The chicken itself was great and the hot sauce had just the right amount of heat."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. PortuGrill NYC is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
