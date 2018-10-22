FOOD & DRINK

New Prospect-Lefferts Gardens cafe Dale View Biscuits and Beer opens its doors

There's a brand-new cafe in town called Dale View Biscuits and Beer. The newcomer is located at 1170 Nostrand Ave. in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens.

On the menu, you'll find a variety of gluten-free biscuits, salads, breakfast items, and home-brewed beers. Dishes include the Fairy God Biscuit, with hot chicken, pickled red onions and a drizzle of Sriracha, and the Goat-To Biscuit, with fresh goat cheese and homemade fig and plum jam. There's also a selection of organic coffee and teas.

And according to its website, the eatery is hosting a free smoked turkey Thanksgiving tasting from October 20-November 13.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has gotten a good response.

Snail E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 6, wrote, "Great biscuits and coffee! We had a biscuit with homemade jam, one with bacon, egg and cheese, and one with avocado, egg and cheese. It's not cheap, but it's perfectly fair for the high quality of goods."

Yelper Jennifer C. added, "New small businesses are rocking the hood! We were so excited to discover this spot. The owner-chef is lovely and the fare is absolutely delicious, but pricing and portions could use a little tweaking."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dale View Biscuits and Beer is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
