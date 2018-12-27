FOOD & DRINK

New Prospect-Lefferts Gardens cocktail bar Bar Bayeux opens its doors

Photo: Adrian L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, called Bar Bayeux, is located at 1066 Nostrand Ave.

In addition to an extensive wine list, the place offers unique libations like the Taibo, made with sweet rum, the Trial and Error, made with tequila and Chagrin Falls, made with different types of rum. A backyard garden will be open in warmer weather.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Bar Bayeux seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Kate F. wrote, "This is a cozy and friendly bar in Brooklyn. I had a delicious rum-spiked cider, which was perfect for a cold winter's night. Plus, there are lots of other unique and tasty cocktails."

Head on over to check it out: Bar Bayeux is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Dock Restaurant makes Bushwick debut, with ramen and more
New Japanese spot Fire and Water debuts in The East Village
New gastropub Lizzie King's Parlor makes Park Slope debut
Rockville Centre gets a new deli: Cherry Valley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Police impersonators attempt to kidnap man in Queens
NYC to ban all pharmacies from selling cigarettes
Police: Man struck by Q train after cell phone store robbery
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
High gas levels lead FDNY to suspected marijuana grow house
Baby named after the LIE, and here's why
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Show More
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Chicago college student reported missing comes forward
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Sharp rise announced in flu cases across NY state
More News