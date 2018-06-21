FOOD & DRINK

New pub Fulton Hall now open in Fort Greene

Photo: Emmett S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pub has debuted at the Gotham Market at the Ashland. Called Fulton Hall, the new addition is located at 250 Ashland Place in Fort Greene.

It serves up beer, cocktails and food in a casual sports bar atmosphere. Some of the pub's dishes include the arancini with nduja and provolone, the Impossible Veggie Burger topped with cheddar, American cheese, pickles, special sauce and onion, Buffalo wings and the Cacio Pepe Mac and Cheese (rigatoni with Parmesan, black pepper and breadcrumbs).

Fulton Hall has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Emmett S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 8, said, "This is probably my favorite sports bar in NYC. Just opened up. Good for big games as well as hanging out. The Impossible Burger heads up an awesome selection of vegetarian options to go with great burgers and wings. The sports memorabilia is second to none."

And Travis W. said, "This is my favorite new place in the neighborhood. Great spot for a game, after-work drinks or a fun date. Excellent, attentive service and a friendly staff. Plus some healthy options!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fulton Hall is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News