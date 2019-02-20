New pub Silver Light Tavern now open in Williamsburg

A new pub has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 689 Lorimer St. in Williamsburg, the newcomer is called Silver Light Tavern.
The spot offers a variety of specialty cocktails, as well as beer, wine and champagne. Try the Loverso cocktail with gin, Campari, pear cordial and lemon, or opt for the Cheer Up Charlie, with pistachio vodka, apricot jam, bitters and lemon. (View the full drink menu here.)
Small plates, appetizers and salads are also available.
The new pub has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Andy E. wrote, "The food is fantastic. We tried the homemade pasta and the mushroom toast and were blown away by the amount of flavor packed into these small plates. Can't wait to come back and try some of the larger plates."
And Rainbow M. added, "I like the cocktail that had pistachio vodka. For food, we had the salmon tartare and the cauliflower sloppy joe. Both were excellent and we ate every bite."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Silver Light Tavern is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
---
